A warm front moved across the state early Tuesday and gusty southwest winds pushed high temperatures to near 60 degrees. A cold front has now moved across the state and temperatures will be much cooler tonight. Morning low temperatures this time of year average in the mid 20s and we’ll start Wednesday with temperatures near freezing.

After several dry dry hours with a little sunshine in the morning, rain will develop after 3pm. A stronger sure of rain, associated with a warm front, will arrive in the evening. Plan on a soggy Wednesday night and a very wet start to our Thursday with a few rumbles of thunder. The rain will be heaviest before sunrise and up an inch of rain is likely by Thursday afternoon.

A High Wind Watch will be in effect from 7am until 7pm Thursday for wind gusts up to 60 mph. Downed trees and power outages are possible during the day.

The unsettled pattern continues to close out the week and we’ll end our streak of spring-like weather. A cold front will move across the state Friday. We’re much colder Friday and Saturday and will go from rain to snow showers. The cold snap won’t last long as a new warm front will send temperatures back above average by Sunday.

