November is known for large temperature swings and this week Indianapolis has gone from a high of 26° on Tuesday, to a high of 47° on Wednesday, to a high 58° on Thursday. Temperatures will stay mild and a few widely scattered showers are possible this evening as a warm front approaches the state. Rain will become widespread overnight and heavy rain is likely through Friday morning. Expect wet roadways during the Friday morning commute. The heaviest rain tomorrow will lift north of the area by lunch time but clouds, gusty winds and widely scattered, light showers will continue into the evening.

We need the rainfall. With only .73″ of rain this month, this is the 7th driest November on record. Not only has this fall been the driest season of the year, but also a dry year. Indianapolis 2003 precipitation is 7.59″ below average and most of central Indiana is still under Moderate Drought conditions. Overall, rainfall from this system looks to be favorable near 1/2″ but some locations could be closer to 3/”-1″ of rainfall. This will be a cloudy weekend with above average temperatures. We’ll have a dry Saturday and a chance for rain late Sunday.

A shot of cooler air will bring temperatures down early next week to seasonal or below average levels. So we may see a rain/snow mix. The cooler air won’t last long though as we’re set to be back above average heading into the second week of December.

