INDIANAPOLIS — A heavy fire had broken out Friday night at Sandoval Auto Sales on Indy’s near east side, according to a tweet from the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched at approximately 11:02 p.m. to 3220 Southeastern Avenue on a report of a fire. When crews arrived they found a fire pushing from the roof of a two story structure.

The fire was brought under control in 50 minutes. No injuries have been reported.

This is an active investigation, and information will be updated as it becomes available.