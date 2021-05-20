Heating up!

A big warmup is underway and we’re going to start stringing together several 80-degree days. Temperatures Thursday morning are starting very comfortable, in the mid 60s. However, by the afternoon, they will be surging to the low and mid 80s. This will likely be the warmest day of 2021, so far. Indianapolis has only seen one day in the 80s this year. That was back on April 27th when we hit 82°. We have a good shot at rising above that this afternoon!

Rain chances are very minimal today, so you can leave the umbrella at home but take the sunglasses. More sunshine will break through across central Indiana. The combination of the very warm temperatures this afternoon, along with higher humidity, will lead to the slight chance for some isolated showers during the peak heating of the day.

With a high pressure ridge building over the region, we’ll have more sunshine the next several days, the temperatures will keep rising and we’ll be turning more humid. If you’ll be at the track, stay hydrated and wear the sunscreen!

The summer-like feel will stick around well into next week!