Heath professionals offer advice for those stressing about election, pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – We’re four days away from the election and people are stressed out. Those on both sides of the aisle, and even children, are feeling the impact of this historic election that’s happening during a pandemic.

It’s time we check in on our mental health.

“It is a lot,” explained Maryann Lake, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with Indiana Health Group, “It’s a lot to manage.”

As we gear up for an election that’s caused a majority of people significant stress. Sixty-eight percent of adults to be exact, according to a report by the American Psychological Association.

“The numbers don’t surprise me at all, because going into this election everybody’s stress levels are already high because of the pandemic,” added Lake.

Lake has noticed her clients are dealing with anxiety and social media is a major factor.

“We’re all entitled to have our own views and opinions about the way we want to see the world work,” said Lake, “But it doesn’t have to turn so nasty.”

Lake suggests to avoid dwelling and focus on what you can control.

“Whether it’s take a walk, whether it’s go get a massage or take a nap,” explained Lake. “Taking breaks from all of this.”

Social Worker, Scott Minnich says your stress could end up impacting your children.

“They don’t fully understand what is going on,” said Minnich, who also works for Indiana Health Group.

Children are having to process the pandemic and election, too. According to a PDK International survey, 18% of students said their stress levels around the election were overwhelming.

Courtesy of PDK International

“If the child is being more reserved than usual, or if they’re really just being inquisitive, if they’re asking a lot of questions, it’s good for the parent to sit down with them,” said Minnich. “Having a deep, interpersonal relationship with your parents is key.”

Ahead of Tuesday, both experts agree while it’s important to know the results taking care of your mental health, comes first.

“That’s so, so important and it gets neglected so often,” said Lake.

Minnich added, “Anxiety is good, but we have to learn how to understand it and know how to use it to our benefit, so we feel empowered to keep moving forward.”