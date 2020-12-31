Heath experts encourage you to stay home this NYE

INDIANAPOLIS —Health officials are warning Hoosiers this New Year’s Eve will be unlike any other.

Marion County bars and restaurants will close their doors and clear out customers at midnight. They can still serve carryout after that time and will re-open dining rooms at 5 a.m. the next morning.

In Hamilton County, bars and restaurants can stay open past midnight but will be limited to 50 people.

If you do go out, the health department is encouraging people to social distance from others and wear a mask when not eating or drinking.

In Fishers, bars and restaurants will close at 10 p.m.

IU Health experts are encouraging Hoosiers to stay home and not attend large gatherings.

“If you cannot not go, that would be my top advice. Look at a scaled down version and really pass this year doing something in a public situation,” said IU Health Director of Infection Prevention Kristen Kelley.