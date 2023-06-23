It’s a mild start to Friday with temperatures in the 60s. Overall, it will be a rather comfortable close to the work week. It will be a touch more humid but mostly cloudy skies and northwest winds will keep temperatures below average this afternoon.

The upper level low that’s been hanging around the area all week is now positioned just to our east. This system will keep skies mostly cloudy Friday and the chance for a few spotty showers remain today. Any showers that due develop won’t bust any plans for today. In fact, it will be a great evening to get out to Victory Field for a Fireworks Friday night as the Indianapolis Indians take on the Columbus Clippers.

Hotter and more humid

As the upper low moves farther to the east, it will open the door for a rush of heat this weekend. Humidity rises and so does the thermometer. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s this weekend. Saturday will be the better pool day this weekend.

Weekend storm threat; severe possible

Sunday we will be watching a couple rounds of showers and storms. The first of which looks to arrive near daybreak Sunday. This system will weaken as the sun comes up but a few strong, gusty storms are possible. Another round of storms will develop ahead of a cold front Sunday afternoon and evening. This round looks more favorable for the potential of strong to severe storms. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats but a small tornado threat is also in the mix. The timing and track of this system may shift slightly, so be sure to check back for updates ahead of these storms on Sunday.