Welcome to September! Our average high temperature falls 10° from the 1st to the 30th of the month. We also lose 1 hour and 14 minutes of daylight over the course of the month. It’s also the start of Meteorological Fall. This includes the full months of September, October and November. Keeping track of the seasons this way helps with statistics and record keeping. The length of the astronomical seasons vary by a few days due to the elliptical shape of the Earth’s orbit around the sun. The astronomical start of fall this year is on September 22nd.

We’re not as cool starting off Thursday morning compared to where we were early Wednesday. Temperatures are running about 3° to 5° warmer from where they were 24 hours ago. Dew point temperatures have also risen a few degrees but are still in the comfortable range. The afternoon will feature more cloud cover mix with sunshine and warmer temperatures. High temperatures will peak in the mid 80s.

If you’re heading out to Ross-Ade stadium tonight to see Purdue take on Penn State, it will be a nice night for a game. It will be a warm start but temperatures will turn very comfortable by the time the game ends.

We close the work week dry, warmer and slightly more humid. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s Friday afternoon with more cloud cover around. Indiana takes on Illinois at Memorial Stadium Friday night. The evening will be warm and more humid, but we remain dry.

The heat continues to build into the weekend. 90° heat returns for Saturday and humidity continues to rise. Saturday will be a bright, dry day and then we introduce rain chances for Sunday. Sunday remains warm, and humid but spotty to widely scattered showers will be around off and on throughout the day. Rain coverage increases into Labor Day with scattered showers and storms around.