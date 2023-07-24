We’re entering what will be a very hot and humid week. This very well could end up being the hottest week of the year.

We started Monday morning off with a few pockets of showers and thunderstorms around. A couple of storms reached ‘severe levels’ around 3 AM with 60 mph winds and quarter size hail in Owen, Putnam and Monroe counties. Storm activity will end by the mid morning ours before returning again late this afternoon. New storm development will be possible again close to 5 PM through the mid evening hours. These will be isolated in nature but a couple stronger, gusty storms will be possible.

As we become hotter and more humid through the week, we keep daily storm chances in the mix. These will be mostly isolated and driven by the heat of the day in the afternoon. However, a little more storm coverage is expected late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. While we aren’t expecting a lot of storm activity on any given day, storms that do develop will have the potential to become strong to severe.

Monday will be a very warm and humid day. We’ll see temperatures in the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon. The heat that’s been heavily concentrated off to the south and southwestern side of the states will be coming our way. This high pressure ‘hot dome’ will be expanding northeast through the week. Temperatures could reach 90° Tuesday, with a daily climb to the mid and upper 90s by the end of the week. This heat will come with higher humidity too. Heat index values are likely to get above 100° by Friday, if not sooner.