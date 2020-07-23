Heartland’s ‘Indy Shorts’ film fest back this year with changes

INDIANAPOLIS — Movie buffs, you’ll want to listen to this.

This week, Heartland Film’s ‘Indy Shorts International Film Festival’ is back for the third year in a row.

The Midwest’s largest “short film” festival runs through Sunday, but this year there is a new format and some new viewing options.

“Film-fests have been very much in person in the past, so this puts us up with how people have been consuming media, especially over the last few months of the pandemic,” explained Greg Sorvig, artistic director at Heartland Film.

Starting Thursday, attendees will head outdoors.

Tibbs Drive-in will screen short films that will run through Sunday.

“It took a pandemic to get us there, but we’re working with Tibbs in Indianapolis and we’re showcasing four nights of screenings,” Sorvig explained.

Attendees can also log on to the Indy Shorts Film Festival and buy a pass to watch one specific film or purchase a ticket one to watch all of them.

All the films are 40 minutes or less.