Health officials urge mosquito bite prevention this summer

The summer weather is bringing back mosquitoes and the threat of possible West Nile virus.

The Saint Joseph County Health Department identified a pool of West Nile positive mosquitoes in Mishawaka. This is the second Indiana county where the virus-carrying insects have been found.

While there have been no reported human cases this year, health experts are urging Hoosiers to take steps to protect themselves.

  • Avoiding the outdoors during prime mosquito time. That’s from dusk to dawn.
  • Make sure to use an EPA-registered insect repellant containing DEET.
  • Cover any exposed skin with sleeves, pants, and a hat.
  • Reduce mosquito breeding grounds by removing yard items that can hold water or emptying the standing water.

