Health officials testing for contaminated water at schools due to lack of use of buildings during pandemic

Today, engineers from Purdue will meet with Indiana education officials and the health department to talk about the water in your kids’ schools.

They are worried that because water has been sitting stagnant in the pipes since March, there could be unsafe levels of bacteria and metals. The engineers say exposure to such bacteria could cause Legionnaires’ disease.

A lot of school districts already plan on shutting down drinking fountains, but the engineers say the bacteria could be lurking in the toilets, in locker room showers, in the sinks, and in the sprinkler systems.

They are testing some locations to see what has built up over the recent months.