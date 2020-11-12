Health officials say Marion County schools going virtual is a step in the right direction

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — As the state sees a record high number of daily COVID-19 cases, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine announced all K-12 Marion County schools must switch to virtual learning by November 30.

According to Mayor Joe Hogsett and Dr. Virginia Caine, elementary-age students have the lowest positivity rate at 8%. Meanwhile, high school-age students have the highest positivity rate at 18%.

“Adolescents, whether it’s middle school or high school, are better transmitters than the younger children tend to be,” said Infection Prevention Medical Director at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, Dr. Christopher Belcher.

Mayor Hogsett said beginning November 30, extracurricular activities will also be limited to participants, parents or guardians, and staff. Dr. Belcher said those types of events are where COVID19 spread is most common.

“Coming into school kids may try to gather. After school kids may gather,” Dr. Belcher said. “And I think [these added restrictions] will help more with those kinds of things rather than in-the-classroom transmission.”

Still, Dr. Belcher said schools are not the sole drivers of this recent spike.

“I think we’ve done very well up to this point with having kids back in school,” said Dr. Belcher.

Director of Infection Prevention at IU Health’s Academic Medical Center, Kristen Kelley, agrees. She said switching to virtual learning ahead of the holidays is a step in the right direction.

“I think this seems like a logical course of action,” said Kelley. “Now is the time that we have to take some action to slow the spread as we head into what is probably going to be 8-12 weeks of a potentially rough winter.”

Kelley said 13% of all positive cases are happening in children under the age of 19. She added while most children are asymptomatic, they can become sources of COVID-19 within the community.

“So, kids can acquire COVID and then go home to their parents or to grandparents and be a source of spread for those in the community who tend to have worse outcomes with COVID-19,” said Kelley.

Both Kelley and Dr. Belcher agreed schools cannot stop the spread on their own. Instead, the whole community must get involved.

“To get this down, everyone needs to mask up and maintain their distance. That’s the only way we’re going to put the brakes on this,” Dr. Belcher said.

“We really are at a tough juncture,” Kelley said. “Our COVID rates are spreading really fast and furiously.”

Dr. Belcher said it typically takes two to three weeks after added restrictions are put in place to see its impact on hospitalizations.

While schools are mandated to make adjustments by November 30, Mayor Hogsett encouraged educators to do so as soon as possible.

In a statement, Indianapolis Public Schools said it would return to remote learning beginning Nov. 23:

Under the guidance of the Marion County Public Health Department, Indianapolis Public Schools will return to 100% remote learning for all grades (Pre-K–12), starting Monday, November 23 through Monday, January 18. We will provide more detailed information to our families and staff within the next 24 hours. As always, the health and safety of the IPS family is our top priority.

Wayne Township schools will move to remote learning beginning on Monday, Nov. 16.

Lawrence Township Schools will also transition to virtual instruction for K-12 on Nov. 23.

Beginning November 30, Perry Township Schools will also move to remote learning for K-12 students.

Mayor Hogsett’s latest mandate is set to expire January 15.