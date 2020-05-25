Health officials report 8 new coronavirus deaths, 354 additional cases in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 354 new positive coronavirus cases since Sunday at noon, bringing the state’s total to 31,715.

ISDH also announced an additional 8 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 1,832.

Marion County reported their totals as 9,189 cases and 533 deaths – the most in the state.

The new numbers show 226,251 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 14% positive.

ISDH is now reporting 152 total probable deaths. The agency said probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The health department said deaths are reported based on when data is received, and could reflect a period of multiple days.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of today, nearly 38 percent of ICU beds and more than 81 percent of ventilators were available as of Friday.

The state has yet to provide information on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.IN.Gov.

More from The Indiana State Department of Health:

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that’s at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested. To find a testing location, visit the COVID-19 testing information link at www.coronavirus.in.gov.