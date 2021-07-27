Health officials recommending masks in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The Marion County Public Health Department is updating its mask guidance as the state sees COVID-19 case and hospitalization levels not seen since May.

On Tuesday, the Marion County Public Health Department put out a statement saying consistent with the latest guidance from the CDC, the department recommends that all Marion County residents wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

The update in guidance comes as the CDC reversed course Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

Most new infections in the U.S. continue to be among unvaccinated people. But “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in vaccinated people.

The Marion County Public Health Department said while vaccination remains our most powerful tool against COVID-19, masks provide an extra layer of protection. They said vaccinated individuals should consider the following when deciding whether to put on a mask. If the answer to at least three of these questions is yes, the Health Department recommends mask usage:

Are there potentially unvaccinated people in this space?

Is this an indoor space?

Am I (or those who I live with) at higher risk for complications from COVID-19?

Is the current case rate in Marion County at an Orange or Red level according to the CDC? (Find this information here.)

Marion County residents can find their nearest COVID-19 vaccine clinic by visiting ourshot.in.gov.