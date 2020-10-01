Health officials in Boone County issue statement on coronavirus and public events

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Health officials in Boone County released a statement regarding public events amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic Friday.

“The Boone County Health Department will continue to work with event organizers to create the safest event plans possible, but we do not recommend or endorse such events,” officials said in the statement.

The Boone County Board of Health and the Boone County Health Department said that they Indiana and Boone County have made progress in “containing COVID-19 infections by adhering to state mandates and local guidance.”

While they recognize public events as an important part of the community with socialization and financial benefits, health officials want to remain compliant with Indiana mandates.

Boone County officials said they “understand these mandates are executed at the local level.”

The statement cites Governor Holcomb’s latest Executive Order that states public event organizers must submit a Health and Safety Plan to their local health department if 500 or more attendees are expected.

Officials said the plan must address the wearing of masks by all participants, social distancing, and washing/hand sanitizing opportunities, and other disease-mitigating efforts.

“However, we are asking the public to understand that we do not believe such events are in the best interest of public health because COVID-19 can still be found in the community,” the statement reads.

The Boone County COVID-19 Event Health and Safety Plan can be found at BooneCounty.In.Gov.