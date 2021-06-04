Health inspectors cited more than 60 violations in two months after ownership change at apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Health inspectors issued more violations at a northwest side apartment complex, despite a change in ownership and management.

CBS4 spoke with residents of Ashford Meridian Hills, near 71st and Michigan, in February and March about major health violations, including broken heat.

In mid-March, residents received notice that previous owners had sold the complex and a new management company, Aion Management, would take over. The complex was also renamed The Meridian South.

Health department data shows that in a two month period after that notice went out, inspectors opened more than 60 new violation cases at the complex. Court documents also indicate owners currently face eight open court cases for failing to make timely repairs.

Marion County Health Department team leader Lara Morgan noted that for emergency issues, inspectors give management 24 hours to make repairs. For other violations, they have 30 days to fix issues in a unit.

Christina Long was moving out of the complex on Friday. Long lived there for three years and said she had not long struggled to have issues fixed, including recently broken air conditioning.

“It still hasn’t gotten fixed and it’s been a month since I had the maintenance request and I called them three times,” Long said.

If you live in any rental, you can call your county health department if you can’t get a landlord to make repairs in a timely manner.

“Our only request we generally have is that you continue to pay the rent, that you at least let the management know that you have these concerns before you call us,” Morgan said.

Meosha Huff contacted the health department in March about major issues, including a sewer backup, in her unit. Huff said most of her maintenance requests, including one recently for broken air conditioning, had yet to be fulfilled.

“I think that the new company is trying, I just think that they need to be more aggressive with getting this stuff taken care of,” Huff said.

CBS4 reached out to Aion Management for comment and did not hear back.

You can contact the Marion County Health Department about possible housing violations at 317-221-2150 or via the online form linked here.