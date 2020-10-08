Health experts provide advice before fall break travel

INDIANAPOLIS — Fall break is right around the corner for school districts across central Indiana. The pandemic has caused some families to alter their vacation plans or cancel their travel altogether.

Kristen Kelley, IU Health’s Nursing Director of Infection Prevention, encouraged families to create a safety plan before taking a trip. This includes checking the Centers for Disease Control’s COVID Data Tracker for information about your destination.

“It shows all of the data from each state,” Kelley said. “Essentially if they’re going up, if they’re going down, so you can scout out in advance how the state that you are going to is doing from a COVID perspective. Obviously if they’re having a lot of COVID spread, you want to take that into account when you’re choosing the activities that you’re going to do in that area.”

Kelley said outdoor, socially distanced activities are always preferred because of the way the virus spreads.

“It loves to spread around a lot of people,” Kelley explained. “So, the more people you’re around, the more likely you’re going to be to come into contact with someone who has COVID. It also loves to spread indoors. So, a lot of the super spreader events that we have seen have been really in indoor areas where many people have been unmasked or have removed their mask.”

Some lower risk activities Kelley suggests includes going to a pumpkin patch or exploring a state park. Noblesville Resident Eli Clouse is heading for Brown County with his dogs, LuLu and Vincent.

“I am an amateur photographer so I’m hoping to get some more pictures,” Clouse said. “This will be Vincent’s first time and he loves anything that’s obnoxious and makes noise, so I’m sure he’ll love the leaves!”

Tasha Denton, another Noblesville resident, is looking forward to a Universal Studios trip with her daughters and husband. This trip has been months in the making as their spring break trip to the amusement park was canceled then postponed.

“We’re just looking forward to getting out of town, which I would assume that anybody who’s getting out of town is looking forward to it,” Denton said.

Denton said she has been checking the company’s website frequently for their safety plan and any changes. That is something Kelley recommends as well.

“A lot of business have had some great time to prepare their COVID plans and put them on their websites so you could look ahead,” Kelley said.

For all people traveling, remember to pack multiple masks, plenty of hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and your insurance card in case you get sick. Overall, Kelley said just make sure you make safe choices.

“That doesn’t mean we have to be scared,” Kelley said. “I think it just means we need a plan. We need to understand how this virus spreads and we have to adjust some things for this season of life knowing that it’s not going to last forever.”