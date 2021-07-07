Health department says 6K+ more Hoosiers vaccinated, reports 7 additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported that 6,855 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated.

To date, 2,823,552 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,846,920 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 289 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, as well as seven COVID-19 deaths.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 2.8% with a rate of 6.1% positive for unique individuals.

The ISDH County Metric map shows 74 in Blue, 17 in Yellow, one in Orange and zero in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

Left: The June 30 map; Right: The July 7 map

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 756,070 total positive cases and 13,466 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 426 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 423 total COVID-19 patients: 229 confirmed and 194 under investigation.

ISDH says 38.3% of ICU beds and 80.5% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.