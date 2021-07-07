Health department says 6K+ more Hoosiers vaccinated, reports 7 additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported that 6,855 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated.
To date, 2,823,552 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,846,920 individuals are fully vaccinated.
ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
ISDH also reported 289 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, as well as seven COVID-19 deaths.
The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 2.8% with a rate of 6.1% positive for unique individuals.
The ISDH County Metric map shows 74 in Blue, 17 in Yellow, one in Orange and zero in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.
The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.
Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 756,070 total positive cases and 13,466 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 426 probable COVID-19 deaths.
The latest hospitalization numbers show 423 total COVID-19 patients: 229 confirmed and 194 under investigation.
ISDH says 38.3% of ICU beds and 80.5% of ventilators are available across the state.
Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.