Health department reports total of 78 deaths, 3,039 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana

NDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths since Wednesday. That brings the state’s total to 78 deaths.

There are 474 new cases of the coronavirus in Indiana since Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 3,039.

Marion County has a total of 1,304 cases. That’s 187 more cases since Wednesday, and the most in the state.

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus are present in 84 of Indiana’s 92 counties.

The new numbers show 16,285 people have been tested statewide.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.