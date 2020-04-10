Health department reports 300 COVID-19 deaths, over 6,900 cases in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 55 new COVID-19 deaths since Thursday. That brings the state’s total to 300 deaths.

There are 556 new cases of the coronavirus in Indiana since Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 6,907.

Marion County has a total of 2,600 cases. That’s 185 more cases since Thursday, and the most in the state. Confirmed cases of the coronavirus are present in 90 of Indiana’s 92 counties.

The new numbers show 35,040 people have been tested statewide.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.