Head-on crash on I-65 in Tippecanoe County claims 1 life

The scene of a head on crash on I-65 in Tippecanoe County (Photo by Indiana State Police)

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after a head-on collision between two semi-trucks on Interstate 65 on Tuesday.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. near the 179 mile marker on I-65.

Police said a 2013 Kenworth traveling southbound on the interstate ran off the roadway, for an unknown reason, and drove through the median and concrete barriers before colliding head-on with a 2017 Freightliner that was traveling northbound.

The driver of the Freightliner was killed in the collision, police said. The identity of the driver was withheld by police pending family notification.

The driver of the Kenworth was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.