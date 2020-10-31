Head-on collision on far east side leaves 2 dead & sends 2 more to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two people are dead following a truck vs car crash on the far east side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the crash that happened shortly after 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of Hogan Drive and East 21st Street.

Investigators say it appears the accident was a head-on collision involving the pick-up truck and sedan.

There were a total of four victims. One person was pronounced dead in each of the vehicles. One person from each vehicle was also transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Crews were working on the crash for nearly an hour and used cutting tools to rescue the victims from the wreckage.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.