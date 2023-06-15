Warmer and brighter Thursday. Smoke from Canadian wildfires is back in the atmosphere, leading to hazy sunshine today. AQI levels are in the good to moderate category today. No Air Quality alerts in place here. This may become more of an issue tonight into Friday, and will be something we continue to monitor.

Temperatures will feel more like summer, getting back into the mid 80s this afternoon. A few spotty to widely scattered storms will be possible late this afternoon and early evening. Keep this in mind for your outdoor activities. Especially if you were hoping to get back in the pool today.

Drought conditions are worsening across the state. Severe drought conditions are emerging in northwest Indiana. 5% of the state is now in a Severe Drought, 45% is in a Moderate Drought, and 50% of the state is considered to be Abnormally Dry. See the comparison from last week to this week below.

Aside from minor rain chances on Thursday, we are in another dry stretch through the weekend. Father’s Day will turn cloudier but it looks like rain will primarily hold off until late in the evening.