Wildfire smoke is leading to hazy skies and poor air quality across central Indiana. This wildfire smoke is drifting out of Canada. As expected, the levels of smoke in the area have worsened for Tuesday and have led to poor air quality conditions. Limiting your exposure outdoors today is advisable for anyone with sensitivities, such as asthma.

Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low and mid 80s. A few spotty sprinkles will be possible late this afternoon. However, with a dry air mass in place, it’s going to be hard to get the rain all the way down to the surface. Therefore, only minimal rain is expected until the late evening and overnight hours. Even then, our rain chances aren’t all that great. Rainfall will be scattered in nature. Those that end up under a few thunderstorms that are possible, could see a brief downpour. Then, the axis of rainfall through the overnight will be predominantly over the southern and western side of the state. Some lucky ones could see rainfall up to a few tenths of an inch while most will be well below that.

Sunshine returns tomorrow afternoon as the rain is pushed to the south. With the wildfire smoke swept from the area, skies will be brighter and bluer. We finish out the week feeling very comfortable and dry. Our next rain chance comes Saturday night into Sunday.