Canadian wildfire smoke is still lingering over the region. Typically, wildfire smoke stays aloft in the atmosphere and doesn’t cause us too much trouble with our air quality. However, we’ve been able to mix more of these particulates down to the surface, leading to potentially unhealthy conditions. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is forecasting the entire state to reach the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category for the next three days. If you suffer from lung or heart conditions, you may want to limit your time outdoors. Be prepared for these air quality levels to fluctuate in the coming days.

We will continue with dry conditions through the next couple of days. Expect hazy sunshine on Friday with highs near 80°. Temperatures warm to the mid 80s by Saturday afternoon with increasing cloud cover. Rain returns Sunday morning and will spread across the state through the afternoon. A few thunderstorms will also be possible. Scattered showers and storms will be possible through Monday morning and up to a half-inch of rain is likely. Some isolated areas may see more than an inch of rain. This rain is needed as nearly the entire state of Indiana is under either Abnormally Dry soil conditions or a Moderate Drought.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Friday.

Hazy skies and poor air quality will linger through the weekend.

We are in the midst of a long dry spell and drought has spread across the state.

Temperatures will warm up for the weekend and much-needed rain will arrive next week.