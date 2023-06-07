A cold front moved across central Indiana Tuesday night. Unfortunately, as expected, the rain didn’t amount to much. Only a trace of rain fell in Indianapolis Tuesday night. Behind the front we had cooler temperatures but skies remained hazy the haze from wildfire smoke drifting in from eastern Canada.

We turn colder tonight. Thursday morning will start with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. For Thursday and Friday we’ll have hazy sunshine, humidity will stay low and temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 70s.

We’ll stay dry with a slight warm up Saturday with highs in the mid 80s through Friday. Our next rain chance holds off until Sunday and a daily threat for rainfall will linger through Tuesday. We could use the moisture. June rainfall is more than an inch below average and our Spring rainfall deficit is more than five inches below average. The daily chance for rain will also aid in clearing the haze that has been hovering over the state.

