Hazy sunshine is the story again today. Canadian wildfire smoke is still lingering over the region. We had a brief period of improvement in the air quality before conditions began to deteriorate again Wednesday. This Thursday morning, levels have dropped again to “good” and “moderate” categories with a few in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category. However, we are expecting our air quality to deteriorate again into the afternoon. Typically, wildfire smoke stays aloft in the atmosphere and doesn’t cause us too much trouble with our air quality. However, we’ve been able to mix more of these particulates down to the surface, leading to potentially unhealthy conditions. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is forecasting the entire state to reach the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category this afternoon. If you suffer from lung or heart conditions, this is a day you may want to limit your time outdoors. Be prepared for these air quality levels to fluctuate in the coming days.

Temperatures will feel rather comfortable, climbing into the mid 70s this afternoon. We stay dry and comfortable on through the evening with temperatures cooling to the mid 60s by 10 PM.

We continue with dry conditions on through the next couple of days. Temperatures warm to the mid 80s by Saturday afternoon with increasing cloud cover. Rain returns Sunday morning and will spread through the state into the afternoon. A few thunderstorms will be possible. This rain is welcomed as nearly the entire state of Indiana is under either Abnormally Dry conditions or a Moderate Drought.