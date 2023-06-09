After mild week with Canadian wildfires sending hazy skies our way, rain chances return this weekend. Saturday will be the best day for outdoor activities. We will be dry and warmer with temperatures in the mid 80s.

After a dry start rain to the day will spread across central Indiana Sunday afternoon, and a few thunderstorms will be possible. This will be very beneficial rainfall as Moderate Drought conditions have emerged across the western part of the state. Rain will continue through Monday morning with the heaviest rain falling south of I-70 where up to a half-inch of rain is likely.

Looking past Sunday, our rain chances become very sparse again. After a cooldown with dry weather early in the week, we climb back to the mid and upper 80s by Wednesday and Thursday with a chance for scattered storms Thursday afternoon.

Central Indiana has had a very dry Spring.

Poor air quality concerns will be with us through the weekend.

Saturday will be a sunny, warmer day.

Showers and storms will develop Sunday.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely through Sunday evening.

Temperatures will cool down early next week.