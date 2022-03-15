INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly all of Indiana is getting the green light from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s latest color-coded map shows all but 10 counties across the Hoosier State are in the lowest-risk green category – signaling the low transmission of COVID-19.

“Our numbers are drastically different thanks to the vaccination and the public health guidance that we’ve been following these last few years,” said Shandy Dearth, Director of the Center for Public Health Practice at Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health.

Dearth said given the minimal spread of COVID-19 across the U.S., including here in Indiana, Hoosiers can breathe easier this spring break.

“I think we’re definitely turning the corner, but we just need to keep all of those lessons learned in our pocket and be ready to use those when needed,” Dearth said.

On March 14, Indiana state health officials added an additional 137 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the state’s positivity rate fell to 2.9%.

Dearth said although numbers continue to decline, the virus is still in our community.

“[The virus] is still there, but the risk is, you know, better for us at this point,” said Dearth. “I do encourage you to check out that CDC transmission map that shows levels by county throughout the entire U.S.”

Dearth said if you check the CDC’s map and see you are traveling to an area with high transmission – consider limiting your time indoors and in crowded spaces. She recommended all Hoosiers, especially those considered high-risk, use a drive-thru, spend time outdoors as much as possible, and bring a mask.

“We’ve all earned spring break so don’t spoil your vacation. Go ahead and keep the extra layer of protection on,” said Dearth. “I know the CDC says you only need to really keep the mask on if you’re going through a high transmission level, but again, why risk it?”

Earlier this month, the Transportation Security Administration extended the mask requirement on planes and public transportation for one more month — through mid-April. The mandate was set to expire March 18 before federal officials extended the requirement through April 18.

“I’m glad that [the mask mandate] will be there,” said Dearth. “If you think about an airport — you’re there with a lot of people from around the world and you don’t know anyone’s vaccination status. So I wouldn’t necessarily count on an airport as being representative of whatever you see on that county-level map. So go ahead and protect yourself and keep the mask on.”

Dearth said those who are both vaccinated against COVID-19, and boosted, are considered to be at the lowest-risk for catching the virus.

According to state health officials, staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations considerably lowers one’s risk for severe illness and even death. A social media post from the Indiana Department of Health on Facebook reads:

“Spring break is right around the corner, and for many, that means traveling for vacation. Millions of people in the United States still lack the protection #COVID19 vaccines provide, either because they’re unvaccinated or not up to date with their vaccines. Compared with people who are vaccinated and boosted, unvaccinated people are 3 times more likely to get COVID, 9 times more likely to need hospital care from it, and 41 times more likely to die from it. Help spread the word about the importance of getting vaccinated and staying up to date with your vaccines. Make sure you’re prepared for fun and relaxation by taking simple steps to protect yourself against COVID. Find vaccines and boosters near you at vaccines.gov. #WeCanDoThis“ Indiana Department of Health

“If you’re eligible for boosting and you’ve done all that you’re in a much better place,” said Dr. Christopher Belcher, Infection Prevention Medical Director at Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital.

Dr. Belcher said while fully vaccinated Hoosiers can breathe a sigh of relief knowing they are more protected from the virus, he does not think anyone should completely let their guard down.

“When people are eating, singing, coughing, sneezing — those are all bad signs and you want to protect yourself,” said Dr. Belcher.

Dr. Belcher said families should take extra precautions if traveling with unvaccinated children, especially those under the age of five. To date, vaccines for children under the age of five have not been granted FDA approval.

“There is a risk [kids] pick [the virus] up so, you know, get them in good outdoor settings. I’d rather they play outside at the playground than one inside a building,” said Dr. Belcher. “Just kind of be prepared. Have your hand sanitizer ready.”

“I don’t expect a huge bump after spring break this year,” said Dearth. “We do expect maybe a little bit of a bump after travel, but last year we saw a much larger bump.”

To view the CDC’s community transmission levels of COVID-19 across the United States, click here.