Have extra plastic shopping bags at home? One Indy resident wants them

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Many of us don’t think twice before throwing out the plastic shopping bags you get at the grocery store.

But one Indianapolis woman wants them so she can bring comfort to those who need it.

Since fall, Rebecca Calone has been using the plastic bags to crochet into sleeping mats for those living on Indy’s streets.

“If this is something that can bring comfort and peace of mind just knowing people are out there thinking of them, I just love that feeling,” she said.

The movement has caught on.

After Calone posted what she was doing on Facebook, she received hundreds of messages from people like Robin Allen wanting to learn as well.

“They take up a lot of space so why not turn them into something useful that helps people,” Allen said.

Calone says she wants people to be reminded that you’re not alone no matter where you lay your head at night.

“We put a little tag on there too to say we’re thinking of you and you are loved, and you’re never forgotten.”

Michele’s Mission of Love has even started bag collection sites for the bags around Indiana.

Groups have also started in Texas, Tennessee and Florida.

One mat takes about ten hours to make from start to finish. Calone and others then go to homeless camps around the city to pass them out.

Michele’s Mission of Love has had to slow down due to the coronavirus, but they are still encouraging people to learn how to crochet mats.

To find out how you can get involved, click here.