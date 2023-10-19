ANDERSON, Ind. — Indy Scream Park has opened a new attraction for the 2023 Halloween season known as: Lockdown.

Lockdown is located in Eastgate Prison and is where all criminals are sent. Set in the darkness, prisoners have rioted and taken over. The only way for guest to get alive is to go through the prison.

“Our commitment to crafting award-winning haunted attractions with no compromises in the quality of experience remains unwavering,” said Jon Pianki, Marketing Director at Indy Scream Park. “With the improvements we’ve made for the 2023 haunted house season, we aim to thrill our guests like never before.”

Guest can also experience other attractions such as: Nightmare Factory, Zombie Paintball Assault, Backwoods, Zombieland, and Kilgore’s 3D Circus.

The park will remain open on select days until Nov. 4. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the haunted house is located at 5211 S. New Columbus Rd. To purchase tickets to the park please view here.