INDIANAPOLIS — ‘Tis the season to be…scared?

A popular Halloween-time attraction is putting the “HO HO HO” in horror this holiday season.

Nightmare on Edgewood is returning for two nights in December for an event called “Classic Horror Villains and Santa’s Naughty Elves Wreck the Halls of Edgewood.”

Scare seekers can expect to see some familiar terrifying sights — but with a Christmas flair. Edgewood will truss up its regular season haunts with falling snow, Christmas trees, and more than 10,000 lights.

The holiday haunts will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 17.

Tickets start at $25 if bought during the online presale. A fast pass is also available for $45. Ticket prices go up by $5 if bought at the door.

Nightmare on Edgewood is a full-contact attraction. You can find it at 1959 S. Meridian Street in Indianapolis.