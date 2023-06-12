A little after 9 p.m. Friday, Indianapolis counted its 100th homicide of the year.

INDIANAPOLIS – Officials say an urban oasis could be coming to the near west side of the city.

It’s a new vision for the White River’s shores in the Haughville neighborhood.

The spot on the white river now called Belmont Beach used to be a segregated swimming hole for black residents in Indianapolis.

“There was no public facility open for black people to swim except for Douglas Park on the far east side,” said Ebony Chappel, who works as the executive director of Friends of Belmont.

The Haughville park then became deserted after integration.

“The area became overrun with invasive species. It was a dumping ground,” said Chappel.

After a long cleanup process, starting around 2018, the beach underwent a 10-month trial period in 2021.

Now the park is open for its third season and could become a permanent fixture in the Haughville community year-round.

“We are still here two years later providing cultural programming and education for the community. The area is still up and running,” said Chappel.

Belmont Beach is just one part of the new Haughville Riverfront Vision Plan in partnership with Indy Parks.

“What we envision is one grand amenity,” said Chappel.

The plan looks to combine Belmont Beach, Reverend Mozel Sanders Park, Floodplain Forrest, and River Station, but first, the city is looking to hear from you.

“Right now, we are gathering feedback from the community to learn from them what their Haughville Riverfront looks like,” said Chappel.

Once feedback is collected, a design team will create the plan and present it to leaders in hopes of receiving funding from the city and donors.

“There are people that are concerned that this development could result in the displacement of the people who live on the west side,” said Chappel. “That is something that is at the forefront of our intentionality and what we are focused on making sure doesn’t happen.”

Haughville Riverfront sent what you need to know about providing feedback.

Community input will be gathered during the following events:

Community Canvassing – all canvassing will begin at Belmont Beach and proceed through the Haughville neighborhood.

July 8, August 12, September 9, October 14: 11 a.m.

1:00 p.m.

Community Kickball Games –

Lentz Park, 700 N Traub Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46222

June 18, August 13

3:00 p.m.

Riverside Park, 2420 E Riverside Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46208

July 2, July 16, June 30, August 13, and August 27

3:00 p.m.

Cleo’s Bodega, 2432 Doctor M.L.K. Jr St, Indianapolis, IN 46208

July 7, August 4, October 6

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

16 Tech, 1220 Waterway Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202

June 16, July 14, September 8, October 13

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Virtual meetings will be held July 24 and September 25 from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Those interested in attending should send their RSVP to belmontbeachproject@gmail.com to be added to the guest list.

The community-crafted vision for Haughville’s riverfront greenspaces will be developed through the fall of 2023. To learn more about the Haughville Riverfront Vision Plan visit www.myhaughvilleriverfront.com. For a complete list of Belmont Beach events and activities visit www.belmontbeachindy.org.