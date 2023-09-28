HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation after a man died while handcuffed in southern Indiana early Thursday morning.

Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched around 3 a.m. to a residence on Fey Drive Northwest in the town of Corydon after receiving calls from the homeowner stating that a man, identified as 43-year-old Jessie Frank Harris, was acting erratically on the back patio.

The caller reportedly told dispatch that Harris was not allowed to be near the residence despite previously living there, according to ISP.

HCSD deputies arrived on the scene and observed Harris acting “erratic and strangley”, with ISP stating that drugs could have played a role in the incident. Harris was placed in handcuffs as deputies attempted to secure him for safety reasons.

ISP said Harris then collapsed. Harris was quickly transported to the Harrison County Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

An autopsy was performed later that same morning but doctors could not find any apparent cause of death, ISP said.

Toxicology results are pending as the investigation into the circumstances of the death continues. ISP said it will conduct interviews and assess video footage as part of its investigation.