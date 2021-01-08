Hancock Regional housekeeping aides work behind the scenes in fight against COVID-19

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Our healthcare workers put their lives on the line every day to care for patients. COVID-19 has shown us how essential their role is. And just like the nurses and doctors, the housekeeping staff in hospitals are working on the frontlines.

They’re behind the scenes and could be considered some of the hidden heroes of the pandemic.

“Without housekeeping, the disease would have spread much more quickly. A lot more people would have died,” said Tracie Arnett, a Housekeeping Aide with Hancock Health.

Arnett has spent 42 years walking the halls at Hancock Regional Hospital. As a Housekeeping Aide in the Environmental Services department, it’s always been her job to clean and disinfect everything from patient rooms, elevators, waiting areas and much more.

“We feel like we should clean for our family coming in or for our loved one,” Arnett added.

The major difference now for Arnett is wearing a mask.

“We always stay safe,” she said.

“At a discharge clean, we go in and clean that room and clean it from top to bottom to make sure that next patient comes in and doesn’t catch anything from the prior patient,” explained Mitchell Ross, the Manager of the Environmental Services team, “It gives me pride; I like to be involved in this whole process and we’re doing everything we can for the community and the people in this building.”

At the start of the pandemic, Arnett admits, she was overwhelmed. But it’s the support from her manager, and others that pushed her to keep going.

“They are the core of what we do,” said Steve Long, the President and CEO of Hancock Health, “We’ve never had as many sick people as we have now, ever in the history of this organization.”

Long says the Environmental Services staff, like Arnett have helped them get to this point. With roughly 3,000 people now vaccinated by the hospital.

“It’s not mandatory, it’s the choice of everyone but i can tell you that the vast majority of people here have chosen to do it,” Long added.

Housekeeping aides are eligible to get the vaccine if they want it.

“They are as exposed as anyone else here in the hospital,” said Ervin Eilmann, the Director of Facilities for Hancock Health.

Long added, “Even before COVID hit, if you were to look at the one group of people that spend the most time with patients in their rooms in the hospital, it’s the environmental services staff.”

Cleanliness will always be the top priority and for Arnett, she’s dedicated to fight this virus on the front lines.

“Not just for the staff, but for our visitors and patients that come in,” she said.

The Environmental Services team is made up of roughly 50 members at Hancock Regional Hospital.