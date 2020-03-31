Hancock Health moves to e-visits, provides technology for those without access

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Hancock Health is trying to keeping us connected now that the coronavirus pandemic is keeping patients apart from visitors.

Hancock Regional Hospital has suspended all visitations during the COVID-19 pandemic. With visitors no longer allowed inside, it’s launching a new virtual visit.

The hospital is also allowing visitors to come to the hospital to have a 15-minute conversation using an iPad in front of the building to talk to someone being treated inside.

You can call a hotline between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to set up an e-visit. The number to call is 317-468-4800.

E-visits are from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with clergy e-visits from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The visits are for those who otherwise don’t have the technology to stay connected. Patients and families with access to smart devices are welcome to e-visit at any time during the patient’s stay.