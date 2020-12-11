Hancock County standoff ends with man in hospital from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office worked with the county Joint Tactical Team to remove the armed subject of a standoff on Thursday evening.

Authorities were called to a home on North Fortville Pike around 7 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman.

Deputies were told a handgun was involved.

The woman was able to make it out safely and told authorities the man, identified as 40-year-old Brian Abney, pointed a firearm at her during an argument. She said Abney threatened to shoot her.

Deputies said they made several unsuccessful attempts to communicate with Abney to exit the home.

After several hours, the Hancock County Joint Tactical Team made entry into the home and found Abney. They said he was conscious and alert but suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Abney was taken to an Indianapolis-area hospital for treatment and was last said to be stable.

The entire incident is reported to have lasted more than eight hours.

The sheriff’s office has submitted several charges for the prosecutor’s office to review. Abney could be charged with confinement, pointing a firearm, and intimidation.