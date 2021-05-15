Hancock County Sheriff’s Department investigating deadly crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday morning.

The department said the crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the 10300 block of North State Road 9. When officers arrived, they found a William Davis of Ingalls, Indiana in the grass. An off-duty firefighter witnessed the crash and stopped to render aid.

An initial investigation indicates William was heading south on State Road 9 when he left the road for some reason. He was ejected from the motorcycle, ending up in the grass. He was flown to an Indianapolis hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The department said William was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

State Road 9 was closed for a short time while officers investigated. The investigation is ongoing as of the time of this report.