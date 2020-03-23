Hancock County sets up coronavirus triage center

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Hancock County residents experiencing coronavirus symptoms have a new resource available to them.
Hancock Health has opened a dedicated COVID-19 triage center, Hancock Triage, with appointments available by referral only.
There are no walk-up appointments, and the address of the center is being kept private to protect patients and healthcare workers.
Residents who are experiencing symptoms or have questions are encouraged to call the COVID-19 hotline, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (317) 325-COVD.
Those with symptoms will be sent to Hancock Triage for COVID-19 evaluation.
For questions or to learn more about the everyday precautions that can keep you safe, click here.
This story will be updated with a full report from FOX59’s Melissa Crash.