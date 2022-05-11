HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County are searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants out of Marion County.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said they got a tip Wednesday that Russell Collins was located at a residence near County Roads 400 West and 100 South new New Palestine. Collins is wanted on multiple felony warrants out of Marion County including kidnapping, strangulation and domestic battery.

Collins is described as a 48-year-old white man. He is 5’9″ tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has brown hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing red or maroon jean shorts, a black tank top, and no shoes.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies went to the house and spoke with residents, finding out that Collins was there. During the conversation, the office said Collins fled the rear of the house into a heavily wooded ara. The office brought in the Hancock County Joint Tactical Team along with the Indiana State Police and Sugar Creek Fire Department.

The Indiana State Police took to the air to search for Collins using a helicopter. Police also searched for Collins on foot using K-9s and a thermal imager.

A search of the residence, numerous outbuildings and surrounding woods did not result in police locating Collins. They called off the search at 11 a.m., but officers remain in the area.

Anyone with information on Collins’ whereabouts is asked to call the Hancock County Emergency Operations Center at 317-477-4400 or 911. The office warns that no one should approach Collins.