HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Hancock County is taking treatment on the road with a new program for emergency mental health and substance abuse calls.

Since the program’s launch this summer law enforcement has been able to take a step back, allowing mental health experts to help those in crisis.

“We need to keep people who need mental health services out of the judicial system,” said Captain Robert Harris with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hancock County Mobile Response Team is a collaboration between Community Health Network, Hancock Regional Hospital, and local law enforcement.

Harris said while officers and first responders are doing a great job in responding to crises, having experts on the ground brings benefits to everyone.

“Anyone with a mental health crisis can get help. That could be anything from substance abuse, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder,” said Captain Harris.

He said the team has been busy with calls and helping folks seek services for counseling or treatment.

“Just in the last three months, the Mobile Response Team calls have been increasing dramatically. As the word spreads, they’re able to follow up with these people,” said Harris.

Captain Harris said the team works six days a week and will respond to a call within 24 hours.

If you or anyone you know needs mental health support in Hancock County, you can call the crisis number at 317-621-5700.