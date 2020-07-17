Hamilton Southeastern Schools announces reopening plan

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — School administrators with Hamilton Southeastern Schools announced its reopening plan Friday, modeling it off the state’s reopening plan.

The plan calls for students to start the new school year virtually until at least Labor Day. If conditions improve, the school district plans to move to the next of four phases.

The district says athletic programs and other extracurricular activities will go on as planned. Students participating in these summer programs will receive additional information from their building-level administrators.

A plan is in the works for parents who need childcare services during the school year. Administrators say they are working with the YMCA for that plan.

The complete Four-Phase Reopening Plan will be made available to all families no later than Wednesday, July 22, 2020.