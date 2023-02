HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Deputy has been arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Westfield Police Department officers pulled Reserve Deputy Patrick Heitz, who was off-duty at the time, over around 2:30 a.m. near 116th Street and Town Road.

Westfield police proceeded to acquire a search warrant for a specimen of Heitz’s blood before arresting him for OWI.

Heitz will remain suspended by the HCSO until an internal investigation is completed.