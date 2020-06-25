Hamilton County schools will start class as scheduled; students, staff will be asked to wear masks at times

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Hamilton County schools will return as scheduled, officials said Thursday.

The school districts will follow their previously scheduled calendars and begin on their regularly scheduled start date.

The announcement includes Carmel Clay Schools, Hamilton Heights School Corporation, Hamilton Southeastern Schools, Noblesville Schools, Options Charter Schools, Sheridan Community Schools, St. Theodore Guerin High School and Westfield Washington Schools.

A statement from the districts said the safety of students, staff and families remains a top priority. The back-to-school decisions are based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana Department of Education, Fishers Health Department and the Hamilton County Health Department.

Expect some changes at school to protect students and staff amid the pandemic:

Providing flexible options to meet individual student needs, including both online and face-to-face learning.

Implementing daily screening/self-screening procedures for COVID-19 symptoms.

Asking students and staff to wear masks, at times.

Maximizing facility space with respect to social distancing, including lunch tables spaced out to the greatest extent possible.

Closing water fountains and maintaining water bottle fill stations.

Requiring students and staff to stay home when ill and creating separate spaces in school health clinics to address COVID-19 symptoms.

Transporting students with precautionary safety measures in place.

Enhancing student hygiene practices and building cleaning procedures.

Restricting visitors.

Training staff and students on COVID-19 safety measures.

The individual districts will share more information in the coming weeks.