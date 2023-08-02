FISHERS, Ind. — Hamilton County prosecutors have announced that they will seek the death penalty for a man accused of shooting and killing his wife at a gas station in Fishers in June.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Greg Harrison announced Wednesday that his office has requested that 32-year-old Joshua Farmer be put to death, alleging that Farmer killed Kaylah Farmer, 33, of Noblesville to prevent her from testifying against him.

Farmer was formally charged with murder and felony charges of stalking and criminal recklessness last month after the fatal shooting that left his wife and mother of their three children dead.

Fishers Police Department officers were dispatched to a Speedway Gas Station near 116th Street and Allisonville Road on June 28. Officers arrived and found Kaylah unresponsive inside her maroon Town and Country van. Autopsy reports later indicated that Farmer was shot a total of 15 times.

Farmer was arrested the following day after police found him hiding behind shrubs on the east side of Indianapolis.

Noblesville PD had been searching for Farmer in the weeks leading up to the fatal shooting. An arrest warrant was issued for Joshua Farmer on charges related to battery accusations.

Noblesville police investigated reports of battery against Joshua Farmer after he was accused of punching and choking Kaylah in front of their three children on May 21. Joshua was also accused of pointing a firearm at Kaylah and their oldest child.

Farmer faces the following charges:

One count of murder

One count of stalking while armed with a deadly weapon

One count of unlawful carrying of a handgun

Three counts of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon