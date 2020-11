HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a stolen vehicle.

The sheriff’s office received a call at about 4:30 p.m. on Halloween claiming someone stole a homeowner’s green truck.

The homeowner, who lives on Rulon Rd. in Cicero says they left at 3 p.m. and returned a short time later to find their 2000 Ford F250 missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 317-773-1282.