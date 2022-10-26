HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County patrol K-9 died Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced.

Officials said 2-year-old Snoop, a German Shepherd, was “courageously facing medical issues for the last several months.” He died due to those unspecified issues.

Snoop (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Snoop was partnered with Deputy Patrick Traphagan and trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking, area searching and criminal apprehension.

The K-9 graduated from training at Vohne Liche Kennels in January.

Snoop was born in the Czech Republic on March 18, 2020.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says it plan to have a memorial to commemorate Snoop’s life and services. Plans are still being finalized.