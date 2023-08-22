HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two men died in a two-vehicle crash in Sheridan Tuesday night as the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate what led to the deadly crash.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 7:28 p.m. to State Road 38 and Six Points Road in response to reports of a personal injury crash.

Sheriff deputies found a black Chevy Trailblazer inside a ditch on the south side of the roadway and a blue GMC Sierra that was upside down off to the north side of the road.

The driver of the Chevy Trailblazer was identified as Jon Meachem, 31, of Sheridan. Meachem was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The driver of the GMC Sierra was identified as Brennan Smith, 26, of Sheridan. Smith died shortly after arriving at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital on W. 86 Street for medical treatment.

HCSO said preliminary information and witness reports suggest the GMC Sierra was traveling westbound on State Road 38 before it crossed over to the opposite side of the roadway and collided with the Chevy Trailblazer that was traveling eastbound.

It remains unclear what led the GMC Sierra to swerve to the other side of the roadway, HCSO said.

The Sheridan Fire Department and Westfield Fire Departments also responded to the scene.