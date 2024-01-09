HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Hamilton County has announced an upcoming initiative that will award grant funding as part of the national opioid settlement that was reached two years ago with Indiana and 45 other states.

The Hamilton County Board of Commissioners announced on Monday the county’s plans to redistribute the funding, which will exceed $10 million, that it is set to receive from the settlement to local organizations and projects as part of a community-driven response to assist individuals struggling with substance use disorders.

The commissioners confirmed that they submitted a Request For Funding (RFF) to provide support for individuals experiencing substance use disorders via evidence-based methodologies centered on prevention, treatment, recovery and harm reduction.

The RFF was submitted in partnership with the Hamilton County Council on Alcohol and Other Drugs (HCCAOD).

In June 2022, Attorney General Todd Rokita announced that Indiana had been awarded $507 million as part of a national settlement worth $26 billion that was reached with Cardinal Health, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson.

Hamilton County is set to receive a total of $10,261,773.96 in annual payments until 2038, with the funds being distributed via a grant program.

Hamilton County Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt said he is hopeful that the funding will be used to help Hoosiers struggling with the effects of the ongoing opioid epidemic.

“We’re hopeful these grant dollars will allow us to break out of the ineffective silos we’ve been working in for so long and encourage our community to work collaboratively toward a community-driven response to substance use disorders,” said Heirbrandt.

HCCAOD will manage the funding process, which will consist of two rounds. Submissions for the first round must be completed by Friday, Feb. 23 at 4:30 p.m. The agency will announce the winners on March 22, with projects required to run from April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2025.

All proposed projects will be evaluated by the HCCOAD Board, with the board of commissioners deciding final funding plans. While recipients are not required to be based in Hamilton County, the projects must provide services within the county.

All proposals for the second round of funding will be due by Friday, Aug. 23 at 4:30 p.m. with funding awards set to be announced on Sept. 20. Any proposed projects are required to run from Oct. 1, 2024, through Sept. 30, 2025.

Any organizations interested in submitting proposals are asked to contact HCCOAD Executive Director Monica Greer at monica.greer@hamiltoncounty.in.gov. The subject line should include the words “Hamilton County Opioid Settlement RFF.”

For anyone who is currently struggling with addiction to drugs, FOX59/CBS4 has compiled a list of resources that can help: